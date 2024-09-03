(Video) ‘What’s the point?’ – Micah Richards weighs in on Mo Salah’s contract situation

Micah Richards believes it would make no sense whatsoever for Liverpool to let Mo Salah leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

The Egyptian King’s current deal is set to expire next summer and the player himself admitted on Sunday that the club are yet to enter into negotiations regarding a new contract.

Our No.11 was at his world-class best during our 3-0 defeat of Manchester United at the weekend and former Manchester City defender Richards has now commented on the situation.

READ MORE: Ex-Spurs man who compared Liverpool ace to Bellingham says he’s now being proved right

Speaking alongside Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer on The Rest Is Football podcast (via X), the 36-year-old said Salah was the difference-maker for Liverpool at Old Trafford.

He registered two goals and an assist as Arne Slot’s side continued their flawless start to the new campaign.

Check Richards speaking below about the former AS Roma man who was labelled as ‘absolutely outstanding’ by Jurgen Klopp last term (via TNT Sports):