David Ornstein drops intriguing Liverpool update now coming out of Anfield

Richard Hughes, it seems, has attracted a number of admirers for his work this summer.

The former Bournemouth technical director was left with the unenviable task of helping oversee our transition away from Jurgen Klopp.

David Ornstein now reports that the 45-year-old Scot has earned praise for his handling of a summer window that saw Arne Slot take the reins and several players sold.

“Credit to Richard Hughes. I’ve said this a few times on air and some fans have reacted quite badly, but I think bit by bit, people are starting to say similar things,” the Athletic journalist spoke on The Athletic FC podcast.

“It’s just watching, listening and talking to people who are better-versed in the situation than us. They’re very complimentary. I speak to other clubs, directors, people who move in a similar world, sporting directors, technical directors… and so far, they’re taking their hat off to Richard Hughes.

“He arrived from Bournemouth and there was some scrutiny around that. Is he good enough for the job at Liverpool? Michael Edwards clearly thought so because that was his pick as sporting director at Liverpool when he took the role as CEO of Football for Fenway Sports Group.

“He didn’t have much time to get his feet under the table. He was working at Bournemouth and, of course, he would have had an eye on his next job, but that wouldn’t have been easy – nor will have replacing Jurgen Klopp after nine years at the club.

“He had to set about instilling a new culture and environment at the AXA training complex, employing new staff in various positions, bringing deals to the table for departures such as Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg, overseeing that and raising yet more money through exits, Liverpool have been so good at that. And then looking at what they can do incoming. They decided they would only do things that would add to the squad and improve it. So a No.6 was on the agenda; everyone could see a mile off it was something that if Liverpool could do, they should do.”

As far as major incomings were concerned, the Merseysiders managed to get a move for Giorgi Mamardashvili over the line whilst Federico Chiesa was the club’s opportunistic arrival from Juventus.

Has Richard Hughes overseen a solid window for Liverpool?

As much as our Italian new boy fixes a clear need in the forward line for greater depth – particularly as far as the right flank is concerned – there’s no question that other holes remain.

Our chief concern at Empire of the Kop is the backline and the failure to secure a new centre-back after allowing Sepp van den Berg and Joel Matip to depart.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have, admittedly, performed wonderfully together since Slot opted to reinstate the partnership at Portman Road. However, questions remain over the Frenchman’s ability to avoid injury and the long-term future of Joe Gomez.

Ryan Gravenberch’s brilliance in the No.6 role has quieted concerns over the holding midfield role – a vacancy many had expected to be filled by La Real’s Martin Zubimendi.

Intriguingly, our interest in the Spaniard is thought to remain, even despite our No.38’s strong start to the campaign. Though, as things currently stand, we can’t see the club managing to secure our No.1 target from the summer window.

It’s not a poor window from Hughes – and the scope of the challenge following Jurgen Klopp’s exit simply can’t be ignored – but we can’t help but feel as if a number of checkboxes are still in need of ticking.

