David Ornstein suggests Liverpool could repeat Van Dijk transfer trick in January

Liverpool’s interest in Martin Zubimendi is thought to remain despite the Spanish international’s u-turn in negotiations this summer.

The Real Sociedad star opted to stay put in San Sebastian despite initially appearing to give reassurances that he was keen on a switch to Anfield.

David Ornstein reviewed the Reds’ decision to not pursue a plan-B signing and speculated that Arne Slot’s side could yet revisit the option similarly to how they were patient for Virgil van Dijk’s signature in 2018.

“They targeted Martin Zubimendi and got far in the deal, but ultimately he decided to stay at Real Sociedad,” the Athletic reporter spoke on The Athletic FC podcast (as quoted by CaughtOffside).

“But no panic, don’t suddenly knee-jerk to an alternative that might not be quite right for you. Perhaps, go with your internal, existing options until the right opportunity arises.

Ornstein went on to add: “Maybe that will be Zubimendi in the future in the way that Virgil van Dijk was after they missed out on him when he was at Southampton one summer and then they signed him in January or maybe it’ll be someone else entirely, or nobody at all as Ryan Gravenberch takes to the role with aplomb. Let’s see.”

The Merseysiders have started the 2024/25 season strongly with three wins from as many games in the Premier League.

Could Liverpool sign Zubimendi in January?

It’s difficult to see how the situation changes drastically in a few months.

The great food and incredible sights of San Sebastian will still remain come the opening of the winter window. The only thing that will have changed will be the length remaining on Zubimendi’s contract (two-and-a-half years).

That’s not to completely rule out another potential change of mind from the 25-year-old, even if we struggle a world in which it happens.

In the meantime, we’re more than enjoying Ryan Gravenberch’s terrific performances as the deepest midfielder in Slot’s Liverpool XI.

