‘Can confirm’: Hugely reassuring news now coming out of Anfield after summer window closes

It’s far from being an unlikely eventuality that Mo Salah commits to an extended stay at Liverpool.

The Egyptian international, in the words of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, ‘would be really happy to continue’ on Merseyside.

The ball’s now in the Anfield-based outfit’s court to open talks and potentially find an agreement on terms.

“The situation for Mo is quite clear: He would be really happy to continue at Liverpool, I can confirm that. It’s a crucial part of the story,” the Italian spoke on The Debrief podcast.

“Mo would like to stay at the club, he’s very happy at Liverpool, he still believes his future can still be in the Premier League in a Liverpool shirt.

“Now it depends if they can make an agreement on the financial terms and also how these conversations will be, because it all depends on the proposals he’ll receive.”

The former Roma man has registered a whopping 304 goal contributions in 352 games played for the club since arriving in 2017.

Is there a justification for handing Mo Salah a new contract?

You bet your bottom dollar there is!

Yes, it’s very much worth our recruitment team’s while considering the fact Salah is 32 years of age and will turn 33 at the end of his current contract.

If his recent performances offer any indication, however, it’s that a loss of raw pace isn’t really affecting his level of contribution.

Our Egyptian archer continues to have a clear impact in competitive fixtures. Judging by the looks of it, that won’t change in a year’s time.

The only question that remains is what should be considered a reasonable extension period. A year? Two years?

