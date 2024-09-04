(Video) What Alexander-Arnold did walking into Old Trafford is even better now knowing the result

Much has been made of how Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated our 3-0 victory over Manchester United but what he did before the game has now come to light.

As our vice captain walked into the stadium, he was met with similar jeers to what he experienced post match but also responded to these with a similar level of confidence.

Showing all the home supporters that they weren’t affecting him, the Scouser wore a broad smile in return to their abuse.

It’s great to see from the 25-year-old and shows how up for the big clash he was.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s reaction (from 1:42) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

