‘It will hurt a lot…’ – Liverpool duo send clear message to teammate amid doubts over future

Two of Mo Salah’s Liverpool teammates have made it crystal clear that they want him to stay at Anfield beyond next summer.

The 32-year-old’s current contract expires in 10 months’ time, and he appeared to hint after Sunday’s win over Manchester United that this could be his final season with the Reds.

Fellow attacker Luis Diaz has begged the Egyptian not to depart next year, telling Telemundo (via Semana): “It would be hard for us, as well as for Liverpool. It will hurt a lot. He has a year to think about it; it is not easy at all.

“He always talks to us; it would be very hard to lose a player as key as he is. It is the teammate’s decision and it is respected, so hopefully he doesn’t leave.”

Ryan Gravenberch has also publicly urged Salah not to leave, telling talkSPORT (via Liverpool Echo): “If you see him today, he is a really good player and really good for the club, but at the end the decision is for himself. If it’s me, I want Mo to stay.”

Diaz and Gravenberch have summed up how every Liverpool fan must be feeling about Salah, whose importance to the team hasn’t waned in the slightest as the years progress.

The Egyptian’s usually stratospheric standards had dipped towards the end of last season, but a summer recharge has enabled him to make a commanding start to the new campaign, scoring in all three of our Premier League games so far in 2024/25.

It isn’t just his goal output which is so impressive, either; he’s also registered three assists to begin the new term, and the quality of his goal contributions lays bare the world-class talent that he boasts.

There’s still plenty of time for the Liverpool hierarchy to sit down with Salah and offer him an extended deal which’d persuade him to stay on, and the 32-year-old’s post-match comments on Sunday suggest that he wants to remain with the Reds, but he’s waiting for club chiefs to make their move.

Now that the transfer market is shut until January, it’d be criminal if Richard Hughes weren’t to get the Egyptian’s future resolved before then. Let’s hope the hierarchy don’t waste any more time in sorting out his contract, along with those of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

