‘Knowing Mo…’ – Salah’s ex-teammate claims to know how 32y/o ‘really feels’ about Liverpool

A former teammate of Mo Salah has given a premonition on the Egyptian’s future at Liverpool following his comments after the win over Manchester United on Sunday.

The 32-year-old hinted that this could be his final season at Anfield, with his current £350,000-per-week contract expiring next summer.

Speaking on BBC’s Planet Premier League, Cesc Fabregas – who played alongside our number 11 at Chelsea a decade ago – claimed that Salah wouldn’t have gone public on the matter unless he was sure about how he feels.

The Como manager said: “Knowing Mo a little bit, he will send a message because he really feels that this is his last year and he will move on at the end.”

At surface level, it seems slightly worrying that Fabregas would suspect so strongly that this could be Salah’s final year at Liverpool, with the Spaniard speaking from a position of knowing the 32-year-old personally.

Various pundits have taken an alternative view of the Egyptian’s comments over the weekend, remaining steadfast in their belief that he wants to stay put and is simply waiting on Richard Hughes to come to him with an offer for a new contract.

There’s still plenty of time for the matter to be resolved, but the longer that it drags on, the more that fears will grow over our number 11 moving on next summer.

If Liverpool are serious about wanting Salah to stay, we’d like to think that they won’t waste any more time in addressing the situation head-on and getting the relevant parties around a table to secure the 32-year-old’s future a the club.

What we can state for certain is that the manner in which he’s started the season – off the back of the extraordinary numbers he’s put up in seven years at Anfield – would more than justify keeping him on beyond June 2025.

