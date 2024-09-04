Liverpool hit by potential injury blow as Anfield gem forced to pull out of international squad

Liverpool have received news of a potential injury concern for one of their players on Wednesday evening.

Following reports on Tuesday night that Alexis Mac Allister took no part in Argentina training due to a muscle load, one of his Anfield teammates has also been struck down by an apparent body blow.

The official social media channels of the England national team communicated that Harvey Elliott is among four members of the country’s under-21 squad to have reported for duty at St George’s Park earlier this week but who’ve now returned to their clubs for ‘further medical assessment’.

No further details were given as to the nature of the injury concern which has forced Elliott out of England under-21 duty, but everyone associated with Liverpool will be praying that it isn’t serious.

It comes as particularly bad timing for the 21-year-old, who would’ve been eyeing this international window as a chance to put himself into Arne Slot’s thoughts, having played just seven minutes off the bench against Brentford so far this season.

If the body blow isn’t too serious and the youngster is fit enough to feature against Nottingham Forest in 10 days’ time, he should get opportunities for the Reds over the coming month as the fixture list intensifies due to the start of our Champions League and Carabao Cup involvement.

Fingers crossed that the issue which has seen Elliott return to Liverpool is merely precautionary and that it won’t rule him out of action for too long, especially with LFC’s commitments stepping up several notches once the September international break concludes.

