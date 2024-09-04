(Video) Konate shows off best Klopp impression with Old Trafford celebrations

Jurgen Klopp may have left Liverpool but it’s clear that he still has an influence on the dressing room, especially if we look at Ibou Konate.

Following our victory over Manchester United, the defender approached the away end and pulled off a celebration that we’re used to seeing from the German.

It wasn’t quite as animated but there was certainly a similarity to what we saw under a club legend.

Arne Slot has adapted his own calm post match style so perhaps there’s room for one of the players to be a bit more eccentric now.

You can watch Konate’s celebrations (from 12:13) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

