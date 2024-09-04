Liverpool confirm the 24 players in Champions League squad for group stage

Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting the return to the Champions League this season and you know the tournament is close when the squad’s are being confirmed.

The list of 24 players was produced on liverpoolfc.com and includes: ‘Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Chiesa, Diaz, Endo, Gakpo, Gomez, Gravenberch, Hill, Jaros, Jones, Jota, Kelleher, Konate, Mac Allister, Morton, Nallo, Nunez, Nyoni, Robertson, Salah, Szoboszlai, Tsimikas, Van Dijk.’

These are the options that will be available for our first match away to AC Milan later this month, with the now enlarged format coming thick and fast afterwards.

This is just the A list of players, where an unlimited number of players aged 21 or under can be named on list B as long as they have been at the club long enough to apply.

This explains the presence of Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo, as well as the absence of the likes of Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley from this initial list.

It will be Arne Slot’s first opportunity to experience the European nights at Anfield with landmark matches against Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen awaiting us.

Fans will be hoping we can achieve a top eight finish which will ensure bypassing a knockout round and thus saving us from more intense minutes in the legs of our players.

Therefore, hitting the ground running will be vital and should we be so emphatic – we may even have the chance to rest players in the final games.

