Liverpool’s next signing may be clear after target’s coach reveals scouting mission

Liverpool were reportedly very keen on completing a third senior summer signing in the window just gone by.

Pumas UNAM head coach Gustavo Lema confirmed the Reds had ‘scouted’ Cesar Huerta.

“El Chino was scouted by one of the best clubs in the world and that is a source of pride. What are you going to tell people? That you have a player who was scouted by Liverpool? No, people want to win and that is their right. We cannot tell people anything,” the Mexican outfit’s boss was quoted as saying by TUDN.

This follows a prior report from Kery Ruiz alleging that the Merseysiders were close to landing the 23-year-old’s signature ahead of the summer transfer window deadline.

The typically left-sided wide man has scored twice in five Liga MX Apertura games so far in the 2024/25 campaign.

Do Liverpool really need another forward?

There’s an argument probably still to be had around signing a predominantly right-sided winger (and one who’s left-footed given Federico Chiesa is right-footed).

Our latest signing, coming from Juventus, has thankfully plugged a serious depth hole owing to his ability to play across the forward line.

Whilst it shouldn’t go unnoticed that Huerta can likewise be relied upon in a similar manner, we’re now hardly short of primarily left-sided wide men.

We’ll be intrigued to see if this transfer link is reopened come the January window. However, we rather suspect the club may have alternative priorities by that point depending on how injuries shake up.

