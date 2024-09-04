‘It is planned…’ – Journalist drops update on Liverpool ace who missed national team training

Arne Slot and Liverpool were given a slight injury scare overnight after it emerged that one Reds player was absent from a training session with his national team.

The bulk of our first-team squad is away on international duty over the next week, with Alexis Mac Allister linking up with Argentina.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Journalist Gaston Edul took to X late on Tuesday night to report that the 25-year-old didn’t train with the world champions ahead of their upcoming games against Chile and Colombia.

He posted (translated from Spanish): “Alexis Mac Allister did not train because he has a muscle load but it is planned that he will arrive for the match against Chile and play.”

Alexis Mac Allister no se entrenó porque tiene una carga muscular pero está planificado que llegue al partido contra Chile y juegue. — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) September 3, 2024

READ MORE: ‘What I expect from Liverpool…’ – Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Anfield trio’s contract sagas

READ MORE: (Video) Konate shows off best Klopp impression with Old Trafford celebrations

Slot has had the luxury of almost a fully-fit squad from which to choose so far as Liverpool head coach, with Curtis Jones the only absentee at the start of the season, although the September international break and the increased fixture load over the next six weeks could test player depth.

Given the demands which are put on elite footballers nowadays, muscle injuries have increased in regularity. Even if Mac Allister recovers ahead of Argentina’s upcoming games, there’ll still be a nervous wait to get him back to Merseyside in prime condition for our next match against Nottingham Forest in 10 days’ time.

The South American contingent of him, Luis Diaz and Alisson Becker – along with Japan’s Wataru Endo – will rack up a heap of air miles over the autumn, with further international breaks in October and November. Darwin Nunez would’ve been hopping back and forth across the Atlantic too if it weren’t for his recent ban arising from events at the Copa America in July.

Slot will be keeping an apprehensive eye on every fixture involving a Liverpool player in the next few days, with all of his fingers crossed that none of them come back with an injury which’d curtail their involvement at club level over the coming weeks and months.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions