(Image) Darwin Nunez shares emotional message with Luis Suarez after international retirement decision

Luis Suarez officially announced his impending retirement from international football yesterday.

The Uruguayan footballer, formerly of Liverpool Football Club, confirmed that his final game with the La Celeste would come this Friday in a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.

Tributes have already poured in for the 37-year-old following his emotional announcement, with the Reds’ Darwin Nunez among them with a heartfelt message for his ‘idol’ and mentor.

The international stage will never be the same!

You can catch the full message below, courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s Instagram account: