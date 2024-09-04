(Video) Trey Nyoni continues to impress with fine finish on international duty

Liverpool fans are already aware that Trey Nyoni is arguably the brightest prospect primed to come out of the academy at the moment and he has once again lived up to the billing.

This was on show for England Under-18s as the 17-year-old scored the second goal of the game for the younger age group of his nation.

READ MORE: Liverpool confirm the 24 players in Champions League squad for group stage

The goal was calmly taken by the former Leicester City academy prospect, following on from his Anfield finish during pre-season.

It’s certain to not be the last we hear of a very talented young man.

You can watch Nyoni’s goal via @_TheNextWave_ on X:

Liverpool’s; Trey Nyoni put 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-0 up; composed+clever *low* finish – the goal stems from more great work by Baylee Dipepa, as i’ve mentioned many times before; Dipepa is the most senior-experienced player in the squad, & it v often shows https://t.co/44DUUQlwpV pic.twitter.com/56ZgQ3al1b — The Next Wave (@_TheNextWave_) September 4, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions