‘Done’ – Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool have now ‘completed’ long-anticipated deal

Fabrizio Romano has taken to social media on Wednesday evening with news of a long-anticipated Liverpool deal finally being ‘completed’.

Two months on from reporting that the Reds had agreed a move with Chelsea for highly-rated teenager Rio Ngumoha, it now appears that the transaction has been finalised.

The transfer guru posted on X this evening: “Liverpool complete Premier League 5-step investigation process for Rio Ngumoha to join the club, confirmed. 2008 born talent agreed to the move after he left Chelsea, as exclusively revealed in June. Done, completed.”

🔴✅ Liverpool complete Premier League 5 step investigation process for Rio Ngumoha to join the club, confirmed. 2008 born talent agreed to the move after he left Chelsea, as exclusively revealed in June. Done, completed. 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/sGSyPdnF5L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2024

The sheer bureaucracy involved in this transfer has led to it becoming a somewhat protracted affair, but now that the Premier League’s thorough registration process has been completed, it appears that Liverpool have finally got their man – or boy, in this instance, given that Ngumoha is still only 16.

The teenager has already been described by journalist Bence Bocsak as a potentially ‘huge coup‘, with The Athletic’s James Pearce also waxing lyrical about the youngster’s talents.

At his age, the attacker will obviously go into the Reds’ academy to begin with, but he’ll have seen the likes of Trey Nyoni, Jayden Danns, Conor Bradley and others being given a passageway to the first team having impressed in the underage ranks.

After waiting so long for the transfer to be completed, Liverpool fans will no doubt be keeping a very keen eye on how Ngumoha fares on Merseyside, and whether he’ll be on the cusp of the senior squad over the next couple of years.

The 16-year-old has already earned rave reviews, and hopefully in time we’ll be speaking about his capture from Chelsea as one of the shrewdest deals pulled off by the Anfield hierarchy in the modern era.

