Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool missed out on one signing who’d have made it a ‘fantastic window’

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Liverpool were one particular signing short of having what would’ve been a ‘fantastic’ summer transfer window.

Federico Chiesa ended up being the only immediate addition to Arne Slot’s squad, with Giorgi Mamardashvili signed but remaining at Valencia until next year, while a number of younger/peripheral players departed on loan or were sold outright.

The transfer reporter feels that, had the Reds succeeded in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, it would’ve constituted an excellent summer in the marketplace for Richard Hughes to begin his tenure as LFC’s sporting director.

Romano told the Daily Briefing: “I think Liverpool had a positive window overall, but I was expecting at least one more signing. With Zubimendi, if they had been able to get that deal done, it would have been a fantastic window.

“Chiesa is a smart and very good piece of business, while I also think Mamardashvili is a top, top goalkeeper for the future. My feeling is that with one more midfielder coming in, it would have gone down as an amazing window for the Reds.”

When the transfer window closed last Friday, there was a palpable sense of anger among many Liverpool fans on social media that the squad hadn’t been sufficiently enhanced in terms of incomings, and that certain players who were allowed to depart should’ve been retained.

Although the deals for Chiesa and Mamardashvili were very pleasing, there’s a justifiable viewpoint within the fanbase that a centre-back and defensive midfielder were needed. Hughes tried to address the latter with the pursuit of Zubimendi, only for the Real Sociedad player to decide against joining the Reds.

As for the spate of exits, it seemed surprising that Stefan Bajcetic was allowed to depart on loan right at the end of August, espcially when no replacements had been signed, although recruiting more than £60m from the sales of Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho and Bobby Clark appears to be shrewd business by LFC.

The early weeks of the season indicate that Slot has inherited a very good group of players, so there wasn’t a need for any huge overhaul during the summer, but legitimate concerns remain regarding the depth of the squad that we now have until January.

As ever, the passage of time will determine whether or not the transfer window has been a success for Liverpool. Right now, we’d view it as a mixture of smart deals (both in and out of the club) and missed opportunities.

