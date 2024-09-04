(Video) Scholes labels Arne Slot ‘fortunate’ after Old Trafford performance

Arne Slot made his impact on Old Trafford with a convincing victory over Manchester United but Paul Scholes believes that fortune was on his side.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the 49-year-old said: “When you see the squad, the first XI was brilliant, that’s probably their easiest game out of the three they have had.

READ MORE: (Video) Konate shows off best Klopp impression with Old Trafford celebrations

“Then we saw the subs warm up and go past us, I thought ‘wow, this is a proper squad of players’. I think [Slot] has been quite fortunate to walk into that.

“Of course, he has to put his own stamp on it and I am sure he will do as we have seen in the first three games.”

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love how Alexander-Arnold celebrated Salah’s goal

It’s fair to say that Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool in a great position for the Dutchman to take over and let’s hope this fine run of form can continue.

Nobody would have allowed the 45-year-old to have a bad start though and the criticism would have been high if we weren’t performing, so perhaps saying he’s ‘fortunate’ is a little unfair.

You can watch Scholes’ comments on Slot (from 28:06) courtesy of Premier League Productions (via h1ghly on YouTube):

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions