(Video) Slot’s calm demeanour and new trademark celebration showcased with new angle

We’ve been used to a very animated Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines but now with Arne Slot, things are looking very different.
New camera angles at Old Trafford ensured that the Dutchman’s in-game reactions were captured throughout and made for interesting viewing.
With a Rafa-like calmness during most moments, the 45-year-old still managed to forge a new trademark celebration with the four times we scored in the match.
It’s a new style, like we’re seeing on the pitch, but we’re all here for Arne’s Reds!
You can watch Slot’s reactions via @skysportsfootball on TikTok:
@skysportsfootball Bench Cam! 📹 Arne Slot reacts to Liverpool’s convincing win at Old Trafford! #arneslot#liverpool #mohamedsalah #manchesterunited #eriktenhag ♬ original sound – Sky Sports Football
