(Video) Slot’s calm demeanour and new trademark celebration showcased with new angle

We’ve been used to a very animated Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines but now with Arne Slot, things are looking very different.

New camera angles at Old Trafford ensured that the Dutchman’s in-game reactions were captured throughout and made for interesting viewing.

With a Rafa-like calmness during most moments, the 45-year-old still managed to forge a new trademark celebration with the four times we scored in the match.

It’s a new style, like we’re seeing on the pitch, but we’re all here for Arne’s Reds!

