(Video) ‘Easy…’ – Ex-Liverpool defender cheekily suggests that he’d love to manage the Reds

Steve Nicol has cheekily suggested that he’d love to manage Liverpool more than any other club in world football

The former Reds defender – who’s now a pundit for ESPN – spent a decade in charge of New England Revolution in the MLS, although that tenure finished in 2011 and it remains his most recent managerial post.

The 62-year-old was asked on ESPN FC which team he’d like to manage today if he were given the opportunity, and there was only ever going to be one answer.

Nicol replied: “It’s hard to see past Liverpool, isn’t it? Yeah, absolutely. Easy, Liverpool. I might not get another chance. You’ve got my number, don’t worry!”

The Scot was a success at New England Revolution, winning the US Open Cup in 2008 and taking his team to four MLS Cup finals.

However, having never managed in England and not been involved in coaching for more than a decade, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll emulate his former boss Sir Kenny Dalglish in both playing and managing Liverpool.

You can view Nicol’s comments below (from 3:58), via ESPN FC on YouTube: