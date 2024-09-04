‘Don’t want to go overboard…’ – BBC pundit issues Liverpool reality check after 100% start to season

Liverpool fans couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season under Arne Slot, with three wins out of three so far, seven goals scored and none conceded.

However, Chris Sutton has issued a reality check about the level of opposition that the Reds have faced so far and is instead reserving a definitive judgement, despite being impressed with the degree of ‘control’ that we’ve shown under our new head coach.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, the ex-Blackburn striker said: “I don’t want to go overboard about Liverpool because we are only three games in and they have beaten, with respect, Ipswich, Brentford and an awful Manchester United side. We don’t want to be getting the bunting out yet!

“The most impressive thing is that Slot has come in – understated and cool – and they have slightly changed the way they play as it is not so frantic. They were great to watch under Jurgen Klopp but there seems to be greater control.”

We don’t think any Liverpool fan will be getting too carried away with our first three wins of the season, even if the 3-0 dismantling of United at Old Trafford represented Slot’s first statement victory.

As Sutton says, Ipswich and Brentford are games that we’d have realistically been expecting to win, albeit not without a stern test from two decent sides. As for the match last Sunday, considering the gulf of quality on show between the teams, anything other than three points against the Red Devils would’ve been a letdown.

A fairer judgement can be made after 10-11 matches, and with fixtures against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa in between the October and November international breaks, that period will tell us a lot more about how well equipped the Reds are to seriously contend at the top of the Premier League this season.

For now, though, we couldn’t have asked for anything more from Slot in his first month of competitive action at the helm, and there’s strong momentum to take into our next four top-flight games, each of which looks very winnable based on the levels we’ve shown so far.

If we’re top of the table (or within touching distance of it) by the winter months, then we can justifiably start to dream big about what Liverpool might achieve this term!

