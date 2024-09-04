‘Incredible human being’ – Van Dijk sheds light on ‘special’ relationship with Liverpool teammate

Virgil van Dijk has said that he enjoys a ‘special’ relationship with one Liverpool teammate who he described as an ‘incredible human being’.

The Dutchman joined the Reds from Southampton at the beginning of 2018, with Alisson Becker coming to Anfield six months later, and those two additions had a transformative effect on the Reds’ entire team during the Jurgen Klopp era.

The current LFC captain was speaking to Ben Foster for Amazon Prime Video Sport when he shed light on the camaraderie that he’s built up with the Brazil goalkeeper during six seasons of playing together for the club.

Van Dijk said: “My relationship with him since the moment he walked into the club has been special. We’ve played so many games together, we won obviously everything together. You know, he’s an incredible, incredible goalkeeper, [and an] incredible human being as well.”

Liverpool went from conceding 28 goals in the 2017/18 Premier League season prior to Van Dijk’s arrival that January, to only 22 in the entirety of the following campaign, when he and Alisson were virtually ever-present.

It’s no coincidence that, in their first two years together at Anfield, the Reds won the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, with three further domestic cup triumphs and the 2022 Community Shield following thereafter.

The pair stand out a mile as two of our best signings of modern times, and it’s clear from the captain’s comments that they not only have an exemplary connection on the pitch, but also a genuine friendship away from matchday.

You can check out Van Dijk’s comments on Alisson below, via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube: