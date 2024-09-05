Alisson has recorded a remarkable statistic this season that Liverpool fans will love

Liverpool haven’t just been a joy to watch going forward in our first three games but also proved to be a stern defensive opposition, especially with Alisson Becker in our goal.

This has been illustrated by a remarkable statistic that has been shared on social media, following the early season performances of our No.1.

Taking to X, The xG Philosophy reported: ‘Alisson would be expected to have conceded 1.81 goals, given the quality of shots he’s faced this season. He’s conceded 0 goals.’

READ MORE: What John Terry just said about Liverpool’s latest signing will intrigue fans

This shows just how great the 31-year-old is for the Reds and long may his reign as the best in the world last because he is absolutely vital to our hopes of success.

Despite signing Giorgi Mamardashvili, we all hope that we don’t see the 23-year-old for many years to come as we know that we already have the best in the business guarding our net.

Numbers like this show how important the former Roma man is to how Arne Slot’s side’s impressive performances have been in this campaign.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans may have missed that striker isn’t on international duty this week

We’re all raving about how well the former Feyenoord boss has done since arriving at Anfield and defensive stability has been vital for this praise.

Plenty of this is thanks to the stopper and long may our hardy back-line last!

You can view the Alisson stat via @xGPhilosophy on X:

Alisson would be expected to have conceded 1.81 goals, given the quality of shots he’s faced this season. He’s conceded 0 goals. pic.twitter.com/zHoD36JVFZ — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) September 4, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions