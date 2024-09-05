‘I’ll get my turn…’ – Liverpool ace in defiant mood after playing just 1 minute so far this term

One player who’s barely had a look-in for Liverpool so far this season has taken a philosophical stance on his lack of game-time up to now.

Wataru Endo started 20 league games for the Reds last term, coming on as a substitute in nine more (WhoScored), but in the first three matches of the current campaign he’s had a solitary minute on the pitch towards the end of the win over Brentford.

In contrast to his recent inactivity on Merseyside, the 31-year-old captained and scored for Japan as they thrashed China 7-0 in World Cup qualifying action on Thursday, and he’s fully confiden that his chance will come under Arne Slot sooner rather than later.

The midfielder said (via Yahoo! Sport): “When the international break is finished there is a run of games so I’ll get more chances. You can’t just use 11 players when you have a lot of games. I’m sure I’ll get my turn.

“My physical condition won’t be a problem. I’ve been training well and I’m not worried about it. At my age I have experience so getting a feel for games isn’t a problem. I feel I can perform well in this round of World Cup qualifiers. The important thing is to train and prepare well.”

Endo’s experience shines through in his comments, with the 31-year-old well aware that squad rotation will be paramount once Liverpool are fighting on multiple fronts throughout the season.

He was part of a group which had an extended run in three knockout tournaments last term (winning one), in addition to a 38-match Premier League campaign, and a spate of injuries led to Jurgen Klopp using no fewer than 30 players in the top flight.

International commitments can often be strenuous for a footballer’s workload, especially when inter-continental travel is involved, but the Japan captain will have welcomed his involvement with the national team after being on the periphery at Anfield in recent weeks.

If anything, the games he’s getting for his national team are helpful from a Liverpool perspective, as the competitive action will keep him sharp for when he’s inevitably called upon by Slot over the coming weeks.

As with the other Reds players who’ve had little or no game-time in the early weeks of the campaign, Endo will be counted upon sooner rather than later.

