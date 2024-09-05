(Video) Wataru Endo strikes early to set Japan on their way to 7-0 thrashing of China

Wataru Endo has been a peripheral presence for Liverpool in the early weeks of the season, but he remains a crucial figure for Japan, and he was on the mark for his country in World Cup qualifying action today.

The Blue Samurai began their Asian third round campaign with a 7-0 drubbing of China in Saitama, and it was the 31-year-old who set the landslide in motion with the opening goal on 12 minutes.

The Reds midfielder took advantage of the complete absence of any Chinese marking to get his head to Takefusa Kubo’s corner kick and divert the ball past Dalei Wang, duly scoring his fourth goal for his country on the occasion of his 63rd cap.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Endo was later joined on the scoresheet by former Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino, who netted two of his nation’s seven on the night, with Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma and Celtic’s Daizen Maeda also among the scorers.

Our number 3 is having to be patient for game-time under Arne Slot, playing just a single minute so far this season, but he’s making the most of the international break, and he’ll have his eyes on adding to his tally when Japan travel to face Bahrain next Tuesday.

You can view Endo’s goal against China below, via @youichi1215 on X: