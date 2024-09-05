Journalist: Liverpool ‘relaxed’ over player’s contract situation as online wage claims refuted

Contract renewals are a hot topic among Liverpool fans right now amid the ongoing uncertainty over the futures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

There have been reports in recent days that Luis Diaz could also be offered a new deal at Anfield, although a reliable source has now claimed that these are wide of the mark.

In a roundup piece for the Liverpool Echo, Paul Gorst reported that the club haven’t yet sat down with the 27-year-old’s agents and that ‘all parties are relaxed over the situation’, with other players’ contracts currently of much greater urgency.

The journalist also claimed that online figures suggesting that the Colombian is on a weekly wage of £55,000 are inaccurate and that ‘his importance to the cause at Anfield is reflected in his weekly pay packet’.

Diaz has thrust himself into the headlines recently after a fine start to the season, with three goals in as many games to begin the campaign, and at present he’s tied down to Liverpool until the summer of 2027.

It’s therefore very understandable that the club’s priority is to sort out the futures of Salah, Trent and Van Dijk first, with all three out of contract next year as it stands. Even Andy Robertson (contracted to 2026) may be higher on Richard Hughes’ agenda than the Colombia forward.

With the myth about the 27-year-old’s reported wage at Anfield being debunked by Gorst, it’s unclear as to how much the attacker is being paid. What we can say with greater certainty is that if he maintains his current form over an extended period, his take-home pay will surely soar when his deal is up for renewal.

So long as Diaz is happy to remain at Liverpool, there’s no pressing need to enter discussions over a new contract, particuarly when so many other crucial players are far closer to the free agent trapdoor.

We trust that, in terms of the Colombian’s future at least, the Reds hierarchy have it in hand. Whether the same can be said as regards Salah, Trent and Van Dijk is another matter…

