(Video) Diogo Jota names his favourite Liverpool goal of 57 finishes for the club

This is Diogo Jota’s fifth season at Liverpool and in 148 appearances for the club, the forward has scored 57 times for the club with some big ones among them.

Speaking with the club, our No.20 was asked to name the best goal he’s scored for the Reds and that came against the team he’s scored against more than any other.

It was a finish against Arsenal in 2021 that showed off the calmness in front of goal from the Portuguese striker, in one of his seven he’s scored against the Gunners but only one of two at Anfield.

“I think it was a good goal and everyone in the stadium enjoyed it” said the former Wolves man and he was certainly right with that statement!

You can watch Jota’s comments via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

