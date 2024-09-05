‘You are lucky’ – Ronald Koeman insists Slot has enjoyed one stroke of good fortune at Liverpool

We’ve seen over the years that Ronald Koeman isn’t slow about offering a candid opinion in public, and his latest comments on Arne Slot can be added to that list.

Earlier this week, the Netherlands head coach accused Ryan Gravenberch of ‘laziness‘ in the past, and he also damned the new Liverpool boss with faint praise after he watched the Reds destroy Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United last Sunday.

Giving his thoughts on that 3-0 win, the 61-year-old said (via Daily Star): “I watched because of the many Dutch players. Of course, I also looked at it from a manager’s point of view. Arne Slot is doing a slightly better job, but if you have the front three that he has, you must realise you are lucky.”

READ MORE: ‘Too much’ – Striker claims that his club priced him out of exit amid reported Liverpool interest

READ MORE: Ryan Gravenberch brilliantly brushes aside Koeman’s ‘laziness’ criticism with ice-cold response

Although Slot has a group of attackers at his disposal which must be the envy of almost every club in world football, Koeman’s remarks still seem disrespectful towards the Liverpool head coach.

It’s one thing to have a collection of top-quality players to call upon; it’s another to get them performing on the pitch and living up to their reputations. In that regard, our new boss is already proving to be a roaring success.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Luis Diaz netted just 13 goals in all of last season but already has three at the start of this campaign and has been playing magnificently. Meanwhile, Mo Salah has three goals and three assists to his name, coming back revitalised over the summer after an uncharacteristically subdued finish to 2023/24.

Perhaps Koeman is just sore that Cody Gakpo has been reduced to substitute outings so far this term. That’s not an indictment of the Dutch forward, who was excellent at Euro 2024, but rather an admission that the Colombian has been too good to omit on the left flank.

There’s certainly been nothing ‘lucky’ about the authoritative manner in which Liverpool have started the 2024/25 season, and while it may be very early days yet, Slot is so far doing a stellar job of building upon the incredible legacy of his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions