(Video) Liverpool new boy will have fans on edge of their seats with electric training ground moment

Rio Ngumoha looks to be a potentially shrewd signing from Liverpool’s recruitment team this summer.

The former Chelsea academy prospect will of course not attract the same level of wide-eyed wonder as former Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa for obvious reasons.

However, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the Blues were reportedly livid at the prospect of losing the 16-year-old winger to their league rivals.

Taking a look at one exciting dribble from the teenager, you can see why! Richard Hughes and Co. appear to have landed the club another really promising youngster.

Keep an eye on this one, Reds. He could be going places.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via Anfield Sector on X):