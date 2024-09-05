Liverpool fans may have missed that striker isn’t on international duty this week

International breaks are customarily something that no real football fan enjoys and Liverpool supporters will be crossing our fingers that no key players pick up any injuries whilst they’re away.

We now know though that one man won’t be featuring for his country, after the squad list confirmed his absence for their two matches.

That man is Darwin Nunez and his absence from action may shock some fans, even if we can revel in a reduced risk to his chances of picking up a fitness problem this week.

However, this all stems from a suspension that is being served because of the events that followed the semi-final loss to Colombia in this summer’s Copa America.

These were ugly scenes that included our No.9 engaging in physical altercations with opposition supporters after it appeared they had gained access to the players’ family section of the stadium.

Because of this, the 25-year-old has received a five-match ban and this week would be the beginning of his absence.

It’s good for Arne Slot’s maiden campaign that an important player can have sole focus on Anfield for now but given a lack of minutes for the forward thus far, it perhaps could have been a benefit that would have been larger for someone else.

You can view confirmation of the Uruguay squad without Nunez via @Uruguay on X:

📋 𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗔 𝗗𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗩𝗢𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗢𝗦 Estos son los 25 citados por Marcelo Bielsa para los partidos frente a Paraguay y Venezuela por Eliminatorias. 🎟️ https://t.co/vqqqTqsNYg

📺 https://t.co/qVMBrYJR1J #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/VfDeLRrcEo — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) September 3, 2024

