Giorgi Mamardashvili calls out major Ballon d’Or error after Alisson snub

Liverpool fans are going to have to watch one of our newest signings from afar this season, with Giorgi Mamardashvili plying his trade with Valencia.

Testament to the quality of the stopper though, he received a nomination for the 2024 Yachine Trophy which recognises the best goalkeepers in the world at the Ballon d’Or award ceremony.

With this being announced on X, our 23-year-old posted: ‘Vamos @ballondor es Mamardashvili 🧤🤣’



READ MORE: (Image) Third Liverpool signing shares first picture with new kit after Anfield move confirmed

This wasn’t a moment of self praise from the Georgian but rather picking up on a major error made by those who had acknowledged his performances for the past year.

This was because his name had been mistakenly written as: ‘Giorgi Mamardachvili’, hence why one of our newest signings congratulated whoever this player was who had made the cut over him!

It shows a new side to the ‘keeper that we haven’t yet seen and it’s always good for players to have a bit of character, especially those tasked with guarding our goal.

READ MORE: (Video) Trey Nyoni continues to impress with fine finish on international duty

Hopefully it will be many years before we see Alisson Becker leave the Reds and his role as No.1 but having a ready-made replacement in the ranks is some great future planning.

Given that the Brazilian was bafflingly snubbed for this award too, let’s hope he can make a mockery of everyone on this list by showing the world that he is what we know he is – the very best.

You can view Mamardashvili’s post via @Mamardashvili25 on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions