(Video) ‘Liverpool are talking… ‘ – Steve McManaman makes significant in-house Anfield claim

Steve McManaman has claimed that Liverpool have already set the ball rolling on prospective contract extensions for three of their highest-profile players.

Fans have been growing increasingly anxious over the futures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, all of whom see their current deals expire next summer. The Egyptian fuelled further speculation when, after the win over Manchester United last Sunday, he stated that this could be his ‘last year’ at Anfield.

Speaking on ESPN UK, the ex-LFC winger is hopeful that all three players will stay on at the club beyond the end of this season, adding that talks are already underway in the background to that effect.

McManaman said: “You hope the three deals will be done and will be done very sensible and very privately. I know Liverpool are talking to them already about these contracts now the transfer window is out the way.”

It would’ve been somewhat understandable if Richard Hughes wasn’t prioritising contract extensions during the summer while the transfer window was open, with the focus instead on prospective incomings at Liverpool.

However, now that the market is shut until January, sorting out new deals for Salah, Trent and Van Dijk must now be at the top of the sporting director’s to-do list.

If the wheels are indeed in motion regarding potential extenstions for the trio, we’ll hopefully see concrete news regarding at least one of the players soon enough. The earlier that this long-running, fear-inducing saga is finally put to bed, the better.

You can view McManaman’s comments below (from 5:11), via ESPN UK on YouTube: