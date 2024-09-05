‘Initially…’ – James Pearce sheds light on how Arne Slot intends to use Chiesa at Liverpool

Federico Chiesa may have to be content with a backup role at the beginning of his Liverpool career.

That’s according to James Pearce, who was discussing the new Reds signing on the Walk On podcast this week when he outlined that the 26-year-old is likely to be viewed as right-sided cover for Mo Salah to begin with.

The Athletic journalist said of the Italian’s probable role within the squad: “Well, initially, certainly, as backup. Liverpool predominantly see him as offering high-quality cover for Salah on the right, which they haven’t had. Slot sees Harvey Elliott, who has played wide right at times, really as more of a number 10 option, if anybody wants to rest Szoboszlai.

“I think that’s where we see it, but as you said, the beauty of it is it’s low risk, and he’s not coming in with great pressure to replace some iconic name. It’s a really nice position to be in. Slot wanted six senior options across the front line, and he’s now got that.”

The absence of a natural senior right-sided winger for Salah was a gaping hole in Liverpool’s squad for a long time before Chiesa was signed last week, with Elliott primarily an attacking midfielder and Ben Doak (now on loan at Middlesbrough) talented but inexperienced.

The 26-year-old’s arrival now gives Arne Slot greater scope to mind the Egyptian’s minutes as the season progresses, should both he and the Italian remain fit over the next few months. In previous years, our number 11 was flogged to the point of starting almost every match for the Reds.

At 32, even he mightn’t have the endurance to keep that going, and more stringent management of his game-time could help to keep him fresh into the business end of the campaign.

As for Chiesa, he’s proven capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, and although he was used mostly as a second striker for Juventus last term, he’s played on the right flank the most often out of any position throughout his career.

Even if the Italy attacker doesn’t immediately start for Liverpool, the volume of fixtures that we’ll have in the autumn makes it inevitable that he’ll still feature regularly, either as a substitute or – if Salah needs a breather – as part of the starting XI.

As Pearce says, the 26-year-old is a low-risk acquisition at just £10m (plus £2.5m in add-ons) and he’s not expected to revolutionise the team overnight, but rather to supplement an already fearsome attacking unit.

