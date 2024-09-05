(Images) Mo Salah’s rejuvenated hairline on show during Egypt international duty

Mo Salah has been in fine form this season already but you could almost argue that his hairline has outperformed him.

Thanks to images shared by Watch LFC, we can see how the 32-year-old looked during the summer and this has been compared to the current international break.

READ MORE: Alisson has recorded a remarkable statistic this season that Liverpool fans will love

Our No.11 has publicly voiced his lack of contract discussions from the club so far and we will be hoping that this is addressed when the king returns from Egypt.

For now, we can watch on and admire him from afar and for much more than what he looks like!

You can view the pictures of Salah via @Watch_LFC on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions