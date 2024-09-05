What John Terry just said about Liverpool’s latest signing will intrigue fans

Liverpool didn’t have the busiest transfer window but still managed to get some new faces through the door at the club and that has led to John Terry sharing his opinion.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old replied to a post from Fabrizio Romano that confirmed the Reds had completed the signing of Rio Ngumoha from his former club.

The ex-England captain wrote: ‘this boy is and will be a top top player. @rio_ngumoha 👊🏻💙’

It’s quite the vote of confidence from the former Chelsea captain who clearly thinks a lot of a player we’ve just lured away from the academy of his former club.

The 16-year-old has clearly thought that Anfield is a better destination than Stamford Bridge and that’s a huge testament to the quality of our first team and youth set up.

Although we possibly wouldn’t always take notice of what the former centre back has to say, on this case let’s hope that he is proven right.

Arne Slot will hopefully be the man who gives the youngster his chance, as it will mean both have progressed well enough in the coming years.

Fingers crossed we look back on this as a Richard Hughes masterclass.

You can view Terry’s comment via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🔴✨ John Terry’s comment on Rio Ngumoha joining Liverpool. “This boy is and will be a top player”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/L2OUEpbyCT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2024

