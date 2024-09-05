(Image) Third Liverpool signing shares first picture with new kit after Anfield move confirmed

Liverpool fans thought at times we wouldn’t sign anyone this summer but another player has joined the club alongside Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano reported: ‘Liverpool are convinced they have signed a top, super talent for the future with Rio Ngumoha.

‘Impressive proposal was made to reach the agreement after Rio left Chelsea academy. Liverpool see Rio as big talent for present and future, part of first team long term project.’

The 16-year-old will face several years in the academy before we find out if he can impact the first team but the excitement around the signing is telling.

Let’s hope that Rio Ngumoha can go on to become a household name at Anfield.

You can view the picture of Ngumoha in a Liverpool shirt via @FabrizioRomano on X:

