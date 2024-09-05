(Video) Trent impresses new England manager with what just happened in training

Trent Alexander-Arnold will understandably be on a high after battering Manchester United and then winding all their fans up before, during and after the match.

Now on England duty, the Scouser was showing off his shooting ability alongside Jack Grealish and it’s safe to say our vice captain was looking sharp.

Finding the corners with ease, the 25-year-old would have certainly impressed the new interim England manager – Lee Carsley.

The former Evertonian may well allow our academy graduate to play in his natural position for the upcoming matches and it that should provide the chance to impress for his nation.

