(Video) What Federico Chiesa just did in Liverpool training is absolutely unreal

Federico Chiesa may have to wait a while for his Liverpool debut but he’s wasting no time in making an impression on our coaching staff in the meantime.

The Italian international will certainly have delighted the club’s fans with his moment of individual brilliance amid the international break.

The 26-year-old showcased his class with a stunning curling effort into the top-right corner during a session with Barry Lewtas’ U21s side, as shared on X (formerly Twitter) below.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: