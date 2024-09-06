‘Great to see…’ – Journalist says Liverpool gem did something last night which’ll delight Slot

He might still be in the infancy of his reign as Liverpool head coach, but Arne Slot has already specified on several occasions the importance of his players winning their individual battles.

It was something which cost Jarell Quansah his place in the team at half-time against Ipswich on the opening weekend of the Premier League, and it’s a trait for which another Reds defender fared considerably better in his most recent international outing.

Taking to X this afternoon in the wake of Northern Ireland’s win over Luxembourg on Thursday night, journalist Bence Bocsak highlighted Conor Bradley’s frequent success in that regard during that game.

He posted: “Conor Bradley won the most duels (8) on the pitch while playing in midfield for Northern Ireland last night. Great to see him showing his versatility and winning so many duels. Based on Arne Slot’s comments that’s something very important to him at LFC.”

📊 Conor Bradley won the most duels (8) on the pitch while playing in midfield for Northern Ireland last night. Great to see him showing his versatility and winning so many duels. Based on Arne Slot’s comments that’s something very important to him at #LFC. pic.twitter.com/3DRs35OBaS — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) September 6, 2024

As per Sofascore, Bradley did indeed win eight duels against Luxembourg, the most of any Northern Ireland player on the night, along with making two interceptions and two tackles and completing one dribble.

Michael O’Neill switched the 21-year-old from right-back to a right midfield role for the second half, and the manager insisted afterwards that he won’t be confining the Liverpool youngster to a purely defensive remit (The Mirror).

The Tyrone native has had to be content with substitute outings so far for the Reds this term, with Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of him in the pecking order, but he’s proven over the past few months that he’s well worthy of his place in the starting XI if Slot were to call upon him.

The head coach will have no doubt enjoyed seeeing Bradley win so many of his duels in Northern Ireland’s win and will be hoping to see that replicated in LFC colours whenever he features.

It’s a sign of Liverpool’s strength in depth (with a full squad available) that such a versatile and wholly committed player can’t get in our strongest line-up at the moment – a very pleasant headache for the boss to have!

