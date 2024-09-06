Bundesliga insider claims ‘a move could happen’ for UCL winner in whom Liverpool are ‘interested’

One journalist is refusing to rule out the possibility of Liverpool swooping for a Champions League final goalscorer in the foreseeable future.

Writing in his Fact Files for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Christian Falk discussed the situation surrounding Kingsley Coman, who Bayern Munich are reportedly seeking to offload.

The Bundesliga insider outlined: “If there will be a club willing to pay for him, and if it comes from the Premier League, I think both sides (Bayern and Coman) would be prepared to talk.

“There will always be rumours about Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, so there are clubs interested in Coman if he’s not injured. If he’s playing very well in the lead-up to winter, I think a move could happen, as Bayern wants to sell him.”

Coman memorably scored Bayern’s winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, but he hasn’t exactly been prolific since that night in Lisbon four years ago.

He’s netted just 17 goals over the past three Bundesliga seasons, not helped by an appalling injury record which has seen him endure no fewer than 15 separate layoffs in that time, with 21 matches missed last term (Transfermarkt).

Also, Liverpool are currently well stocked in the forward line, with Federico Chiesa’s recent arrival giving Arne Slot six quality options when everyone is available, so the Frenchman certainly couldn’t be guaranteed a regular starting berth if he were to rock up at Anfield.

In our view, there are other parts of the Reds’ squad which need more urgent addressing, and Coman’s numbers in terms of output and availability don’t suggest that he’d be the most dependable of signings, even if his averages for many underlying performance metrics compare favourably to positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues (FBref).

Maybe the 28-year-old will enjoy a more prolonged run in the Bayern team over the first half of this season and boost his scoring rate accordingly, but right now it’s difficult to make a case for LFC pushing the boat out to sign him, even if the Bundesliga giants are willing to offload him.

