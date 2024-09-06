(Video) Watch how Bradley & Gomez reacted to Diaz’s goal vs Man United on touchline

It’s incredibly delightful to see Luis Diaz performing so well in the opening three games of the Arne Slot era.

We must admit we had our doubts over the Colombian’s ability to be a significant goal threat for Liverpool this season – amid reports of interest in Anthony Gordon during the summer window – though the former FC Porto man has so far vanquished his doubters.

Our No.7’s teammates certainly couldn’t be happier to see him thrive this term, with both Joe Gomez and Connor Bradley spotted celebrating his goal against Manchester United last weekend.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of fan footage shared on X by @bobby_role: