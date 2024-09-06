(Video) Liverpool handed major injury boost during int’l break as Reds wizard plays & scores

There were serious fears of injuries mounting up for Arne Slot ahead of a gruelling fixture schedule that will see Liverpool play five fixtures in two weeks (a game every 2.8 days).

Fortunately, Alexis Mac Allister allayed fears over an issue suffered during the international break after appearing against Chile during the September international break.

The Argentine also got on the scoresheet, helping finish a superb team move, after being declared absent from a prior training session due to a ‘muscle load’.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of NBC’s Universo (via @AfaGoles01):

