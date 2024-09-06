‘Tracking’ – Liverpool move for 20-y/o sensation may be more likely after Zubimendi snub

Liverpool’s interest in Martin Zubimendi reportedly remains ongoing despite the Spaniard’s summer window transfer snub.

Nonetheless, it seems the Merseysiders are keeping their options open with regard to signing a new No.6 in future.

One footballer who may very well have caught their eye in that regard is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton. Indeed, it’s now reported that the Reds and Manchester City have been ‘tracking the midfielder’s progress’.

“After Manchester United, City and Tottenham expressed an interest, Palace were so convinced Eze would leave that they lined up a deal for Johan Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven as his replacement,” Sami Mokbel reported for the Daily Mail.

“But the offers never arrived, though one more consistent season at Palace will almost certainly result in Eze moving.

“Similarly, there was tentative interest in Wharton but primarily with a view to a potential move next summer. Liverpool and City among the clubs now tracking the midfielder’s progress.”

The Englishman signed for the Eagles from Blackburn Rovers for a deal that could be worth up to £22m during the winter window last term.

Arne Slot’s men have since persisted with summer 2023 signing Ryan Gravenberch to great effect.

What do the stats say about Adam Wharton?

Wharton is an exceptional performer when it comes to defensive metrics. FBref has the 20-year-old up in the 94th and 81st percentiles for tackles and interceptions respectively.

Of course, from a Liverpool perspective, we’re not looking for an out-and-out destroyer. Quality on the ball is critical in Arne Slot’s system.

In that respect, this is where the young midfielder falls short of his Anfield-based counterpart, Ryan Gravenberch.

Our Dutch international boasts a higher pass completion rate (83.5% to Wharton’s 77.7% per 90) for starters. He’s further blown out of the water when it comes to progressive carries (94th percentile), progressive passes (80th percentile) and successful take-ons (94th percentile).

The former Bayern Munich man is simply very reliable in possession. Though, rather intriguingly, the Crystal Palace star does currently boast a lower average rate of dispossession (0.95 per 90 compared to Gravenberch’s 1.17), which surely suggests some level of reliability in possession.

