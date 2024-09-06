Liverpool could soon commence contract talks with ‘huge’ stalwart they’re eager to keep – report

As Liverpool fans will be fully aware of by now, the Reds have three crucial players who’ll be out of contract next summer as it stands.

The futures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have been an ongoing talking point among the fan base – and indeed many pundits – as concerns grow as to how many of the trio will still be at Anfield in 12 months’ time.

It appears that LFC chiefs could soon begin to address the situation, though, with Football Insider reporting that the club are particularly keen to offer a new deal to the Dutch defender.

The report claims that Liverpool will soon sit down with the captain to discuss his position on agreeing a new contract in the coming weeks, with the 33-year-old viewed as a ‘huge’ figure on the pitch as well as behind the scenes on Merseyside.

The Reds are desperate not to let the centre-back exit on a free transfer next year, although the player will be given licence to make his own decision as to where he sees his future and deduce whether he wishes to continue with his current side or seek a new challenge elsewhere, having come to LFC in January 2018.

While Salah’s future has dominated the headlines in recent days in the wake of his comments after the win over Manchester United last weekend, Van Dijk’s importance at Liverpool can’t be overstated.

He’s a captain who leads by example with his composure and leadership on the pitch, while he’s also renowned for driving standards within the dressing room and acting as a mentor to younger players at the club.

He may be turning 34 next year and earning £220,000 per week (Capology), but his performances last season and in the early weeks of this campaign illustrate that he remains an integral presence in the Reds’ line-up.

Nobody else at Liverpool has won more aerial duels (3.3) or made more clearances per game (5.7) so far this term, while his 94.9% pass success rate is the best of anyone to have started a match in the Premier League, and only Ryan Gravenberch (2.3) has exceedded his match average of 1.3 interceptions (WhoScored).

It comes as no surprise to hear that Anfield chiefs are eager to sit down with Van Dijk to discuss his future, and hopefully they’ll soon attend to the situations surrounding Salah and Trent also.

