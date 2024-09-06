Which positions should Liverpool still look to strengthen after the summer window?

Another challenging season awaits Liverpool, a powerhouse of English football. Many expected the Reds to significantly bolster their squad ahead of an action-packed campaign, particularly following the expansion of the Champions League format.

However, we saw a surprisingly restrained first window from sporting director Richard Hughes and his recruitment team. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) and Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia) were signed on permanent deals with the latter sent back on loan to the La Liga outfit for a season.

Potential signings for Liverpool

Of course, every position can be improved with the right money and time. However, Liverpool arguably still has certain gaps in their team that need work.

Here are a number of the positions that could yet do with further reinforcement and some prospective players to take up the mantle and lead the team to victory.

Central defence

Liverpool are blessed to have a player like Virgil van Dijk heading up the central defence. However, the position has faced challenges over the last season due to multiple injuries and inconsistencies. The Merseysiders would do well to find someone during the next transfer window who would work alongside Van Dijk and complement his playstyle. The team needs someone who can both defend and contribute to the build-up play. There are a few potential players that the squad could pick up.

One clear option that we’d be far from surprised to see Hughes turn his attention to is that of Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio. It’s worth first highlighting that this would represent an initial risk given the Portuguese international is used to playing as part of a back-three rather than a back-four. However, his ability on the ball surely makes a potential move worthwhile.

The 23-year-old has a comparable pass completion rate to our No.4 (89.5% average per 90 to Van Dijk’s 91.6%), according to FBref. He completes more progressive passes and carries per 90 and is equally comfortable taking on a man if the need arises.

Defensive midfield

A key position that dominated headlines in the lead-up to the 2024/25 campaign. Fans were understandably disappointed after a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi fell through, leaving Liverpool with their available options in the squad. In fairness, Ryan Gravenberch has proved to be a revelation thus far, though one gets the impression that the club would be prepared to bolster the No.6 position at the next available opportunity.

One player who has been touted as a potential option – and reliable reports indicate Liverpool have been ‘tracking him’ – is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton. There are some concerns over whether the 20-year-old is the best match for Arne Slot’s system, though he’s surely mouldable to a certain degree at his age.

Attacking midfield

Liverpool aren’t looking bad at all further up the pitch. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai offer both class on the ball and serious legs in midfield. Though perhaps you could make a case for another body – perhaps a young star – to make up the numbers and provide further back-up.

Forward line

Although the likes of Darwin Núñez, Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Co. have all proven their worth at various stages of the prior campaign (and certainly in the current season for the latter two), there’s perhaps an argument for Liverpool looking at their long-term options on the right flank.

The signing of Chiesa does take a significant amount of pressure off our No.11, owing to his ability to play across the forward line. However, Liverpool still have yet to answer the question of what they’ll do if our Egyptian King runs down his contract in 2025 or eventually departs at a later date. Chiesa, surely, won’t be given full reign to take over without a backup option?

We rather like the look of PSV’s Johan Bakayoko who has posted some really solid numbers over in the Eredivisie. The Belgian has registered more shot-creating actions per 90 (5.37) over the last calendar year in comparison to Salah, according to FBref. His non-penalty xG and xAG could most certainly do with some work to get up to the former Roma man’s levels but he’s registering an impressive amount of touches in the box per 90 (6.40) – all of which we’d expect to improve under the watchful eye of a talented coach like Arne Slot.

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker is, without question, one of (if not the) the best goalkeepers in world football. The Merseysiders have been smart in the window securing a potential successor in Mamardashvili, but question marks remain over the depth behind the Brazilian.

We continue to rely on a brilliant No.2 in Caoimhin Kelleher, for now, though there will surely come a point when someone will take a punt on the seriously talented Republic of Ireland international. If our new Georgian signing comes back to Anfield in 2025, we’re sorted for cover, though we suspect there’s a possibility the footballer may remain in Valencia if it’s looking unlikely that Alisson will hang up his gloves in the near future.

Do Liverpool need the change?

Liverpool played well during the 2023/24 season, securing a return to the Champions League spots in Jurgen Klopp’s final season. However, it’s been acknowledged that the Reds are taking a gamble with their depth in defence, whilst questions persist over the long-term future of the No.6 role.

Balance the books

The desire for constant transfers can see some clubs (cough, cough, Chelsea) take silly risks and potentially suffer serious consequences with regard to financial regulations. Newcastle, for instance, were almost forced to sell Anthony Gordon to Liverpool in order to balance the books ahead of the 2024/25 season.

That’s not to suggest we need to stay stagnant when it comes to the market. Indeed, our steadfast commitment to sustainability should ensure we have some wiggle room for major purchases as and when they are required.

Arne Slot needs to understand his squad

There’s still going to be a bit of a settling-in period as far as Arne Slot and the Premier League is concerned. The Dutchman will have a much fuller picture than the one he started out with in pre-season, though he’s yet to experience the devastating impact the English top-flight schedule can have on a squad.

A commitment to preserving energy levels, as has been on show so far this term, however, may yet prove a suitable antidote to a problem that plagued Jurgen Klopp following his move to Liverpool in 2015.

What’s the outlook?

It’s not been a terrible first window for Richard Hughes and Co., though, if performance levels dip in the lead-up to the winter window, fingers will no doubt be pointed at our perceived inactivity in the summer.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions