‘I can confirm’: Fabrizio Romano shares intriguing morning update coming out of Liverpool

Mo Salah is not 100% guaranteed to leave Liverpool this summer, Fabrizio Romano now reports.

The Egyptian raised brows across the footballing world with his admission that the 2024/25 campaign could very well be his last with the Merseyside giants.

However, it’s understood that the Reds are due for talks with their talismanic No.11 over the possibility of extending the footballer’s contract (expiring in 2025).

“Mo Salah has been fantastic of late but a lot has been made of that recent interview,” the CaughtOffside columnist wrote for The Daily Briefing.

“I came here guys to tell you again that it doesn’t mean that Mo Salah is 100% leaving Liverpool, but he’s waiting to have a conversation with the club. And this remains the point.

“I can confirm once again, that Liverpool and Mo Salah will talk in the next days, weeks and months. I can’t predict now how long the conversation will be, but there will be discussions around Mo Salah’s contract situation. The story isn’t over yet.

“At this point, it’s a possibility that he could leave as a free agent in the summer yes, but it’s not guaranteed at all because Liverpool want to talk to Salah, and Salah wants to talk to Liverpool.

“He’s very happy with the new project, with Arne Slot, the new directors and the new management but his situation is similar to Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. These conversations will help to understand if Mo Salah and Liverpool can continue together in the future, or part ways.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Pressure is mounting on the Anfield-based outfit to likewise engage in talks with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold whose contracts are also set to run out next summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s next signing may be clear after target’s coach reveals scouting mission

READ MORE: Liverpool set to open their chequebook after transfer truth comes to light – report

How has Mo Salah performed in 2024/25?

The former AS Roma wide man has begun the season in tremendous form, registering six goal contributions in our opening three league games under Arne Slot.

The quality of the opposition faced so far may be called into question, but there’s no doubting that the 32-year-old is thriving under new management.

Naturally, the key will be managing the forward’s minutes as we enter the busiest parts of the season – a challenge made easier by the arrival of summer signing Federico Chiesa.

The case for handing Mo Salah a new contract

It can’t be escaped that Salah is one of those few players in world football who fall into the category of ‘irreplaceable’.

That’s not to suggest we should be handing the Egyptian a five-year contract, however, we’d like to hope there was scope for some flexibility on the club and player’s part.

A year extension at least with an option for a further year at Anfield if both parties are satisfied with how things are going?

One thing’s for absolutely sure regardless of what happens – we must appreciate every second we have with our goalscoring Pharoah, even if it does turn out to be his final season on the red half of Merseyside.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions