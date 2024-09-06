Fabrizio Romano reacts to transfer rumour he’s heard about Liverpool this morning

Fabrizio Romano has reassured Liverpool supporters that the speculation around Saudi interest in Alisson Becker shouldn’t be feared at this stage.

The Saudi Pro League has been a long-standing admirer of Mo Salah, though it’s understood that there are no plans currently to try and tempt the Reds’ No.1 away from Anfield in the coming windows.

“On the rumours for Alisson, it’s the same as Kovacic, nothing at all,” the Italian journalist informed The Daily Briefing.

“Mentioning a target today for a club in July 2025 is a guess job, and I’m not into it guys.

“The Saudis have appreciated Alisson for a long time but that’s it. Predicting his future means inventing stuff.”

The Brazilian international’s current terms are set to run until the summer of 2027.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Romano likewise noted that a departure for the Reds’ Egyptian King next year is far from guaranteed, with the club set to open talks with their record-breaking winger in the near future.

READ MORE: ‘Tracking’ – Liverpool move for 20-y/o sensation may be more likely after Zubimendi snub

READ MORE: ‘I can confirm’: Fabrizio Romano shares intriguing morning update coming out of Liverpool

Would Liverpool sell Alisson Becker?

Liverpool, fortunately, have plenty of time to assess the long-term future of the goalkeeping department owing to Alisson’s long-term contract.

At 31 years of age, of course, the former AS Roma man can still look forward to a long career in competitive football and on the red half of Merseyside, if he so wishes. We certainly can’t see Arne Slot sanctioning an exit any time soon.

In the meantime, our recruitment team have acted opportunistically in securing the signing of a potential long-term replacement in Giorgi Mamardashvili.

We’re in absolutely no rush to see our first-choice shotstopper pushed out the door to make way for the Georgian international. Nonetheless, it’s hugely reassuring to see that Liverpool have a highly exciting goalkeeper waiting in the pipeline when the time is right for a new man to stand between the sticks.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions