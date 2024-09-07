7 ball recoveries, 100% tackles won: 108-touch Liverpool player was phenomenal on int’l duty & deserves to start more

Trent Alexander-Arnold made quite the impression in his opening England game under interim boss Lee Carsley.

The Liverpool fullback registered seven ball recoveries and created two chances, according to stats collected and shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Squawka Live.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's game by numbers vs Ireland: 108 touches (most)

87% passing accuracy

10 passes into final 1/3

7 ball recoveries

2 chances created

2/2 tackels won Great game. 👏 pic.twitter.com/7ma0VqsMZO — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) September 7, 2024

One particularly special pass from the Three Lions star almost saw Anthony Gordon find an opener within the first 11 minutes of action in a 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The result sees England top their UEFA Nations League group ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Finland.

READ MORE: New Liverpool arrival confirmed after social media change spotted online

READ MORE: Mo Salah signs two-year extension as Trent contract talks escalate in ideal September

Time for Trent’s quality to be acknowledged by England?

If our 25-year-old right-back is going to be routinely travelling with England to compete in various competitions, he may as well actually be playing some football during that period.

Critically, Carsley should continue to play Alexander-Arnold in his natural position at right-back, with licence to push up and contribute to build-up and chance creation with his superior passing ability and vision.

Just please don’t revert to Kyle Walker at the earliest opportunity. It’s time for a younger talent to take the reins and offer some optimism.

Trent’s midfield question answered for club and country

It couldn’t be more clear that our vice-skipper’s future lies in the backline.

With a move for Martin Zubimendi falling flat this summer, there was a clear opportunity for our No.66 to be inserted into the midfield ranks, if Arne Slot so desired.

How telling it has been instead that Ryan Gravenberch was trusted to plug that particular gap and complete a midfield boasting the talents of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool haven’t looked back – and neither should Lee Carsley’s England if they know what’s good for them.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions