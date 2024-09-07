(Video) Alisson comes to Brazil’s rescue with ‘brilliant’ intervention on cathartic night for Selecao

Alisson Becker and crucial saves – they go hand-in-hand, if you pardon the pun!

The goalkeeper has been a game-changing figure for Liverpool in his six-and-a-bit years at the club, and he also came to Brazil’s rescue on Friday on a cathartic night for his national team after their Copa America letdown over the summer.

The Selecao narrowly overcame Ecuador in 2026 World Cup qualifying action overnight, with the 1-0 result only their second win in their last seven matches, and a first victory in five games in this specific competition.

In added time at the end of the first half, by which stage Rodrgyo had broken the deadlock, a dangerous Ecuadorian breakway saw Moises Caicedo played through one-on-one with Alisson, who charged out to thwar the Chelsea midfielder, whose follow-up effort was then cleared by Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal.

GOAL writer Jacob Schneider described it as a ‘brilliant save’ which proved to be ‘the difference between one and three points’ for Brazil, awarding the Liverpool colossus 8/10 in his player ratings.

The 31-year-old hasn’t always been greatly appreciated in his homeland, but clutch moments like that will surely have his compatriots thanking their lucky stars that they have him in goal.

You can view Alisson’s save from Caicedo below (from 2:47), via Premier Sports on YouTube: