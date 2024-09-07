Argentine journalist shares worrying Alexis Mac Allister update after midweek injury scare

The sight of Alexis Mac Allister leaving the pitch in visible discomfort in Argentina’s win over Chile on Thursday night would’ve been a most unwelcome one for Liverpool fans.

The 25-year-old had earlier opened the scoring in that game but was forced off in the 79th minute, and a worrying injury update has now emerged from a leading journalist in the midfielder’s native country.

Gaston Edul took to X on Friday to declare (translated from Spanish): “Alexis Mac Allister has adductor discomfort. He will train separately until Tuesday to be able to get ready for the game against Colombia.”

Alexis Mac Allister tiene una molestia en el aductor.

Va a entrenarse diferenciado hasta el martes para poder llegar al partido contra Colombia. — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) September 6, 2024

Mac Allister had an injury scare in the days leading up to the Chile match, with Edul reporting that the Liverpool midfielder missed one training session due to a muscle load.

The 25-year-old recovered in time to start and score in the 3-0 win for Argentina on Thursday, but his enforced withdrawal was a worrying sight, and it now appears that he could be touch-and-go to face Colombia in three days’ time.

The best-case scenario from a Reds perspective is that he doesn’t play against Luis Diaz and co, so as not to aggravate the ongoing adductor concern, but that it won’t be so serious as to preclude him from lining out for his club once the season resumes next weekend.

The home clash against Nottingham Forest is the first of seven matches in 22 days for Liverpool, a hectic period during which Mac Allister will undoubtedly be needed, as will the full squad as the games come thick and fast.

Fingers crossed that the injury issue for the 2022 World Cup winner won’t get any worse and that he’ll return to Merseyside over the coming days fit and primed to continue making an influential impact at Anfield, just as he has done for much of his time with the Reds since joining from Brighton last year.

