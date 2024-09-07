(Video) Mark Goldbridge reacts to utterly ‘disrespectful’ thing he’s heard about Mo Salah

Is Mo Salah the most disrespected footballer in history? He’s certainly up there judging by his latest Ballon d’Or snub!

Mark Goldbridge couldn’t quite believe the Egyptian’s absence from the nominees list after the Liverpool man posted 39 goal contributions in 44 games (across all competitions) last term.

We can only assume our lack of involvement in the Champions League last term, coupled with a disappointing finish to the 2023/24 season (which initially held so much promise) has influenced proceedings.

However, we can’t escape the fact it’s hugely disappointing to not see Salah’s name mentioned in the shortlist as he continues to break Premier League records.

